Don Fabio enrages the bishop of Coracina

degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. After various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan he joined Virgilio Notizzi. I am mainly interested in news, politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.

A The cyclist is the priest Celebrating mass under a tree. And controversies are unleashed. The hero of the story Don Fabio CoracinaParish priest of Fiamicello, a town in the province of Brescia.

Don Koracina was recently In Mazara del Vallo, in Sicily, during a bicycle tour. On September 11, the priest interrupted his ride to celebrate Mass at a table under a tree.

In addition to the location, the specificity of the ritual is indicated by the attire of the priest: one Cyclist clothing.

Disappointment of the Bishop of Brescia

But the bishop of Brescia, Pierantonio Tremolada, was not there and with a letter with paternal tones, albeit very stern, the priest cyclist resumes:

“Dear Don Fabio, I am writing this letter, which I want to make public, with a deep sense of bitterness. The video deeply disturbed me and made me very sad,” writes Bishop Tremolada.

“I’m surprised you don’t think about the consequences of such an act deliberately brought to public attention through social media. How can we fail to feel the consternation and anguish it must have caused—indeed has caused—to many who deeply love the Eucharist and place it at the center of their faith?

Photo credit: 123rf

And then the call to repentance: “Here we must truly make amends and humbly ask for forgiveness. I will give you a voice, I will do it in your name to many who have been defamed, and I expect you to share this need with me”.

“I ask you to choose a penitent gesture that expresses your awareness of responsibility and intervenes in some way to correct what has happened”.

Coast priest

The cyclist is not the only priest who has been talked about this summer: a few weeks ago, Don Mattia Bernasconi of the parish of San Luigi Gonzaga in Milan celebrated a mass at the sea of ​​Albieri in the Crotone region. Conclusion of Camp Volunteer of Libera Society.

“The pine forest was busy – he justified himself – it was very hot. So I thought of celebrating Mass in the water”.

An innocent gesture according to the priest. However, this has raised criticism from the Curia. The priest later apologized with a letter, but It was investigated by the judiciary For the crime of religious consent.



<br />

