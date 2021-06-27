June 27, 2021

Covid Germany, injuries almost halved in a week

Samson Paul June 27, 2021 1 min read

There were 592 new outbreaks of coronavirus in Germany in the past 24 hours, nearly half a week ago when 1,108 cases were detected. There are 68 deaths, down from 99 a week ago. This was announced by the Bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute.


Another indication of the downward trend comes from the seven-day incidence of infections, which now stands at 5.9 infections per 100,000 population. A week ago the infection rate was 6.2 and the previous 9.3. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 372,6172 infected people in Germany and 90,746 deaths from COVID-19.

Germany’s Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, comfortably revealed on Twitter that the country now has لديها More people have been vaccinated than in Great Britain, a country that started faster than its previous partners in the European Union.

According to data from the Koch Institute, 44.3 million Germans, or 53.5% of the population, have received at least one first dose of the vaccine, while 28.9 million (34.8%) have been fully immunized. Just yesterday 852,814 doses were given.

