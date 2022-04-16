Interstellar meteorite crashed to Earth?

In 2014, an object from another solar system crashed into our planet. It confirmed US Space Command, USSC (Unified Command of the US Armed Forces Responsible for Space) in a recent memo (See the tweet below). The story began when a fireball “caught” in our atmosphere, manifesting itself as a fireball over the sky of Papua New Guinea: its speed seemed anomalous compared to ordinary meteorites, but consistent with its interstellar origin.

in a thousand pieces. Amir Siraj, a researcher in astrophysics at Harvard University, after studying all the available data, came to formulate the hypothesis that the object must have come from another solar system and published his paper in 2019. He also argued that upon entering the atmosphere, it collapsed into a series of debris It is now located in the lower part of the South Pacific Ocean.

The document now published by the USSC fully supports this hypothesis, which would be truly revolutionary. Siraj stated that the study has been awaiting review by a scientific journal for several years, because – according to him – it would have been hampered by mysterious circumstances after the discovery and a series of obstacles related to the fact that some of the results of the information are “confidential.” by the United States government.

Ancestral. The discovery of a meteorite of possible interstellar origin, which must have been a few meters in diameter, is added to at least two other surveys of objects of similar origin, which appeared in our solar system: the first was أوOumuamuaand the second Comet Borisov. However, in both cases, there are significant differences: in fact, in comparison with the most recent meteorite, they are objects of much larger dimensions and, above all, did not come and will never come into contact with our planet.