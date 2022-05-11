Inter win the Italian Cup by beating Juventus 4-2 in extra time – football

Inter win the 2022 Italian Cup, beating Juventus 4-2 in the final after extra time. The goal was scored in the 7th minute by Barilla, in the fifth half at Alex Sandro, at 7′ Vlahovic, at 35′ Calanhoglu from a penalty kick. In the extra point, about 9′ on penalty kick and at 12′ Perisic.

Match story

It’s Inter’s party at Olympico, for many years at Simone Inzaghi’s stage: Milan beat Juventus 4-2 in extra time and scored the second goal this season, winning the Italian Cup at the expense of the Bianconeri, the eighth in their history. , after the Super Cup in January. With a second superstar still within reach, the Nerazzurri remain in the race for a potential treble, albeit to a lesser degree, given that the Champions League is not yet within reach. On the other hand, Juventus concludes with “zero titles” a season born with very different expectations after the return of Massimiliano Allegri which was expected to be a turning point with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic. But what will remain in the memories after the early exit from the championship race and the Champions League and defeats in the Italian cups may only be the farewell to Paulo Dybala, who does not perform the miracle today, and the expulsion of Allegri in. A very nervous final followed by the second of the two penalties assigned to Inter and the 4-2 goal scored by a giant ever. Perisic.

Goals: in point 7 Barilla, in the 5th inning, Alex Sandro, 7 Vlahovic, 34 Kalahnooglu (drilling rig), in points 9 (drilling rig) and 12 Perisic (Ansa).

The “all-sold-out” stadium, divided in half between the supporters of the two teams who was not spared choreography, choruses and constant support, is an incentive for the two opponents who do not spare themselves. Allegri wants revenge in the Super Cup and also in the league match of irony. He relies on Paulo Dybala to propose to Vlahovic, with Bernardeschi and Cuadrado backing and directly behind Rabiot and Zacharias. Inzaghi underscores his certainty, as only D’Ambrosio rather than Bastoni is not at his best and Darmian for Dumfries. The balance is immediately broken, because at 7′ Barella in the first useful space begins a great shot slipping into the intersection. The supremacy pushes the Nerazzurri, who enters the pitch more convinced and skilled in dialogue, while Juve are only looking for shots from Velhovic. Juventus’ first real reaction comes 20 minutes later, when first Dybala and then the Serbian clashed with Handanovic.

The Nerazzurri eases the pressure a bit and struggles, with the goalkeeper still being called by De Ligt and Dybala who misses the door in the next corner. Bernardeschi was inspired and created more than a few turmoil between the Nerazzurri, who from 40′ must also deal with Morata who came in for Danilo, who was injured. The Spaniard himself, in one of the first stab wounds in the second half, bluffed Handanovic with his presence in an already malicious shot by Alex Sandro but Juve’s comeback takes shape 2′ later with a deadly counterattack directed by Vlahovic, good. Putting in leads after rejecting #1 on the first shot. The Serb, whose moment of distortion is often discussed, gives an important signal but the game is not over yet. Inzaghi for the past half hour recalls the imperceptible Darmian, D’Ambrosio and Dzeko and lists Dumfries, Di Marco, and Correa. Allegri responded with Bonucci and Locatelli instead of Bernardeschi and Zacharias. Inter throws himself forward and collects corners, Juventus backguard swerves and in the end the contrast in the area drops Lautaro, the referee whistles, Var confirms: a penalty kick. At 35′ Cahlanoglu, cool, finds the corner out of reach for Perrin with power and a 2-2 not changed anymore.

It’s time with two exhausted teams. Chiellini and Alex Sandro exit, so Calhanoglu, Lotaro, Arthur and Pellegrini enter on one side and Sanchez and Vidal on the other, with the growing tension also involving the seats. Inter have more and the turning point arrives in the seventh minute of the recovery, when De Ligt knocks on De Vrij in the area. The action continues but Farr calls the referee, which awards the penalty after examining the video. Perisic imitates his Turkish teammate and puts his team ahead. Soon after the Croatian beat Perin again – he stopped right, left to fly off the edge – and the race was closed. Dybala comes out and heads down and kicks Allegri off. The party is just on the other side, Inter lift the cup, but there will be controversy.