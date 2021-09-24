Instructions on how to download and install the test – Nerd4.life

infinite aura He continues his experimental path with New test session It’s scheduled for this weekend, from today until September 26th, followed by another scheduled but in the meantime, let’s see Instructions on how to download and install Trial version for those who will participate in the session.

It is clear that Halo Infinite has not yet appeared in the final version, so the Builds The ones provided by 343 Industries and Microsoft are limited to certain specific aspects of the game.

In this case, these beta sessions are only for multiplayer in the new chapter, so the package to download and install will likely be smaller than the final game.

The main thing is to have the app Xbox Insider Hub Installed on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, otherwise search the Xbox Store and install it. Once we have the Xbox Insider Hub app, follow these steps: