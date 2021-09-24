Instructions on how to download and install the test – Nerd4.life

infinite aura He continues his experimental path with New test session It’s scheduled for this weekend, from today until September 26th, followed by another scheduled but in the meantime, let’s see Instructions on how to download and install Trial version for those who will participate in the session.
It is clear that Halo Infinite has not yet appeared in the final version, so the Builds The ones provided by 343 Industries and Microsoft are limited to certain specific aspects of the game.
In this case, these beta sessions are only for multiplayer in the new chapter, so the package to download and install will likely be smaller than the final game.
The main thing is to have the app Xbox Insider Hub Installed on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, otherwise search the Xbox Store and install it. Once we have the Xbox Insider Hub app, follow these steps:
- Launch the Xbox Insider Hub app and select “Preview” from the menu on the left
- Select “Halo Infinite – Insider” under the “Available” section
- Select “Join” to officially register for the trip, this process may take some time
- Select “Accept” under the Terms and Conditions
- You will be sent to the “Halo Infinite – Insider” product page.
- Whenever possible, select “Get” and “Install”
- Once installed, you can play the beta directly from “My Games & Apps”, or through the Xbox Insider Hub app
Basically, the procedure requires the extra step of needing to start from the Xbox Insider Hub app, otherwise the beta looks like building a game that can be played directly from the list of games, once installed.
343 Industries also states that if you receive an error message that the preview is being recorded by someone else player name You must sign in with the tag you originally used to register for the Halo Infinite Insider Program, unlink that tag, and relink the new tag.
Remember that this test session will focus on the Arena Slayer mode, while the following weekend session will introduce the Big Team Battle. Currently, 343 Industries have released approximately 70 artworks of Halo Infinite.
