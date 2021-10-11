October 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

India and China win both tournaments on day two - OA Sport

India and China win both tournaments on day two – OA Sport

Karen Hines October 11, 2021 1 min read

keep going Aarhus in Denmark, The Thomas and Uber Badminton Cup Finals, or the most famous Team tournaments, male and female respectively in the world, are comparable in importance to the World Cup: in a The second day of competitions No surprises and the results are all crystal clear, with five of their eight games finishing 5-0 and two others ending 4-1.

Thomas Cup

in a group C China and India eliminated French Polynesia (Tahiti) and the Netherlands 5-0 respectively, while in group d Japan beat Canada 4-1 and finally the match between Malaysia and England was not played due to the English abandoning the tournament.

group C
China – French Polynesia (Tahiti) 5-0
India – Netherlands 5-0

group d
Japan and Canada 4-1
Malaysia-England Undisputed for England

uber cup

in a group b. India beat Spain 3-2, 5-0 Thailand over Scotland group d There are claims of China over Malaysia 5-0 and hosts Denmark over Canada 4-1, and finally on group C Chinese Taipei team 5-0 over Egypt.

group b.
India – Spain 3-2
Thailand – Scotland 5-0

group C
China Taipei 5-0 Egypt

group d
China and Malaysia 5-0
Denmark-Canada 4-1

Photo: La Presse

See also  Strikes: Trade unions confirm suspension of air transport July 6 - Ultima Ora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

General Strike October 11, 2021: Train, Bus and Metro Timetables

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The chip crisis strikes again

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

‘Annoying’, ‘Friend of Israel’: Gualtieri and Mitchiti clash

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“I did not fall into your trap”: Ciocca breaks the silence

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Michelangelo Formatino’s ‘Il Pugo’ will be released in the United States

October 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

India and China win both tournaments on day two – OA Sport

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Diane Melo, a serious victim: ‘She was confused’

October 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese