Who should send it and what to do if the deadline (February 29) is not met?

On February 29, 2024, the possibility of submitting a declaration of income status, commonly known as the red form, relating to income received in 2021 expired. This declaration must be signed by a certain group of people, including some pensioners. Failure to submit a RED form may result in a temporary or permanent suspension of services provided to the party concerned. Let's see who should have sent this announcement and what to do if the deadline of February 29 is not met.