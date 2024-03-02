Who should send it and what to do if the deadline (February 29) is not met?

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
On February 29, 2024, the possibility of submitting a declaration of income status, commonly known as the red form, relating to income received in 2021 expired. This declaration must be signed by a certain group of people, including some pensioners. Failure to submit a RED form may result in a temporary or permanent suspension of services provided to the party concerned. Let's see who should have sent this announcement and what to do if the deadline of February 29 is not met.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Eurozone: Low inflation, but this is not enough for the European Central Bank
Stock markets today, March 1. Positive Europe, Bancorp sinks on Wall Street. New signs of slowdown from China
MEF data on IRES and IRAP returns for tax year 2021