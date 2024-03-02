'Israel is ready for a 6-week truce, and the ball is up to Hamas' – News

There is a glimmer of hope in a long truce in Gaza that could lead to a new prisoner exchange. According to Washington, Israel “more or less” accepted the agreement to stop hostilities for six weeks, and “the ball is now in Hamas' court.”

The goal remains to reach an agreement before the start of Ramadan, on March 10, but as always the negotiations remain hanging by a thread, also because the Netanyahu government seems adamant on one point: the Palestinian faction must hand over the list of hostages that still remain. Alive. Pending a ceasefire, international humanitarian assistance efforts have increased.

After Joe Biden's announcement, the United States began the aid operation with military aircraft, releasing aid to the population. After many stops, the Egyptian capital will return to the heart of the negotiations. Security sources in Cairo said that the talks will resume tomorrow to reach a ceasefire that would allow the release of other hostages.

For Israel, a senior diplomatic official made it clear that the main issue is not the return of civilians to the northern sector, but rather the identity of the hostages that Hamas will release, as well as the number of Palestinian prisoners released for each hostage. The diplomat added that the Palestinian faction has not yet responded to these questions, and Israel expects to receive a response no later than Monday. While a Biden administration official confirmed that “the Israelis have more or less accepted” the closure: the idea would be “a six-week ceasefire, if Hamas agrees to release vulnerable hostages.” Pressure from Israeli citizens toward their government over the hostages is also mounting. Tens of thousands took to the streets of Jerusalem, demanding everyone to return to their homes. On the ground, the Jewish state's armed forces continued their offensive against Hamas, bombing almost the entire Strip.

In news on this final day of the conflict, Palestinian sources reported raids on some homes in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia, in the center and in the north respectively, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. More than 10 victims were counted in the south of the city of Rafah, where a tent for displaced people was hit. All this while the shock of the massacre that the Palestinians were subjected to last Thursday, in which more than 100 were killed and 700 wounded during the delivery of aid, is still strong. According to the director of Al Awda Hospital in Jabalia, where many of the wounded were transferred, about 80% of them had gunshot wounds. Even the United Nations, which visited the facility, confirmed this. But the Israeli army reiterated that most people died in the stampede. He described the claim that we deliberately attacked the convoy as “baseless. We were there to protect that operation,” an Israeli army spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, the European Union, through High Representative Josep Borrell, once again called for an “impartial international investigation.” Providing aid remains the main challenge facing Gaza, with the World Health Organization reporting that at least ten children have died from malnutrition in recent days. The United States also took the field directly: three C-130s from the Central Air Forces dropped 66 packages containing nearly 38,000 meals. Similar to Egypt, Jordan, the Emirates and France. Israeli military radio described the US Air Force intervention as a “clear indication of Washington's dissatisfaction” with its ally regarding the dangerous humanitarian situation in the Strip. Biden himself stressed that the aid arriving is “insufficient,” and the administration indicates that “the entry of aid by land” is still necessary. This and much more will be discussed on Monday in the United States, where Benny Gantz is expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

