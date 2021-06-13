June 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“In the UK he no longer plays football”

Mirabelle Hunt June 13, 2021 2 min read

Eriksen, former personal cardiologist spoke: ‘In the UK he no longer plays football’

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham – Photo by Dmitriy Golubovich CC BY SA 3.0

Christian Eriksen He saved the most precious thing, his life. Maybe the same can’t be said for him football career. english cardiologist Sanjay Sharma Comment on yesterday’s episode, Noting that the Dane will hardly play Another match in professional football. “Obviously something went terribly wrong. But they managed to bring it back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?” This man underwent regular tests until 2019How do you explain this cardiac arrest? “, Eriksen’s cardiologist said while he was still at Spurs.

Comfort must be expressed for his condition, of course, but False hopes cannot be given: “I am really happy. The fact that he is stable and awake, his outlook will be very good. I don’t know if he will play football again. In no uncertain terms, he is actually deadEven for a few minutes but he died and will the doctor let him die again? The answer is no. The good news is that he will live, and the bad news is that he was nearing the end of his career, he would even play another football match at a professional level which I can’t say. In the UK it will not play. We will be very strict about it.

READ  Douglas Costa in Gremio, It's Official: The Juventus Announcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

News is announced in terms of calendar, double potential in Austin – OA Sport

June 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Marchisio receives the “Sports and Human Rights” award: “It’s as good as the Scudetto”

June 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Ihemeje wins the NCAA title on 17.14

June 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Clash with territories, then the phone call from Draghi: What happened with the vaccines

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The weather here is high temperatures above 33 degrees: here in which areas

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“In the UK he no longer plays football”

June 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

ESA cancels any reference to PS5 in the official promo – Nerd4.life

June 13, 2021 Gerald Bax