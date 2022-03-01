The Vibram team is also expanding in the USA

They are okay Eight new entries who join the Vibram family. The Yellow Octagon Team is expanding and recruiting athletes from North America Who will perform the award-winning group In Europe and China who compete in disciplines as diverse as climbing, mountain biking, skiing and running, which allows the company to forge strong relationships with its athletes and outdoor communities.

“The value of sport has always been an integral part of Vibram’s DNA and since the company’s founding we have been committed to supporting athletes. Our expansion in the US allows us to learn more about the community, allowing us to develop new solutions with athletes more consciously Their product needs and performance“has announced Fabrizio GamberiniChief Global Brand Officer and President of Vibram.

The new faces of the path that runs the Vibram . team

In 2022, many American athletes and a host of new European talent They will then join the undisputed champions, the top seven will join the US Vibram climbing team, while Mawn will be part of the US Vibram Skialp team

Meredith Edwards

Amber Vibraro

Alyssa Clark

Abby Jan

Corbin Jan

Sienna “Cece” Kopf

Kevin Capps

Michael Maun

Vincent Lusto (France, running team, nominee to climb to the top of the Skyrunner World Series rankings)

Eliot Laputre (France, mountain bike team)

Orian Burton (France, climbing team)

Hamish MacArthur (UK, climbing team) are already top athletes in their discipline, ready to take the climbing world to another level.





To complete the team, those who bore the name Vibram in the most important global campaigns and competitions.

among these, Gediminas GrineosAnd the Scottie Hooker And the Roberto DeLorenzi From the now unforgettable running trail is the Vibram team, which together have many amazing records in their respective discipline. still Samuel Ike And the Laetitia Roo From the Skialp Vibram team, Matteo della Bordellawith his great free excursions and ever-evolving climbing, e Barbara Zangerl (Vibram Climbing Team), one of the best climbers around the world. Finally, the Italian coach Ultrarunner Stefano Rosawhich thanks to its “My Road to Ultra” project, will lead six shortlisted racers to participate in the first ultra-distance race in the United States in March 2022.

Jerome BernardVibram’s Global Director of Sports Innovation Marketing stated:There is a great story behind Team Vibram since 2011, a story that now also extends to North America. Our brand has deep roots in the outside world: we have always worked to build a strong relationship with our customers and inspire them through our philosophy of ‘Outstanding Ordinary People’, which shows how much passion and dedication – for sport and life – are the driving forces to reach any goal, from participating in the aisle of Ultra to open a new road in Patagonia”.

Laurel DevorVibram’s US Sports Marketing Director adds: “Having a team of athletes to support them is really exciting for Vibram this year. In addition to working with them on product development and related testing, Vibram will be present during competitions and events, encouraging them at every step”.