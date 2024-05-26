In Interstellar, every sign on the soundtrack is a day on Earth: the video

When the heroes of Interstellar land on the water-covered planet, the soundtrack punctuates every passing day on Earth. Here is the video

In “Interstellar” You often hear us talking about it in our articles. 2014 film written by Christopher Nolan It has generated a lot of debate in recent years, but there is no doubt that it has brought a breath of fresh air to the sci-fi cinema scene. One of the most appreciated things about this film is undoubtedly the director’s thinking about the concept of time and space. A reflection that also has ramifications for its memorable soundtrack Hans Zimmer.

The meaning of time in the film

There is one scene in particular, in which all the film’s originality emerges, thanks to the assistance of the astrophysicist and Nobel Prize winner. Cape Thorn To the manager. When heroes fall On Planet Miller In the movie Interstellar (a planet entirely covered in water, so to speak), we are told that every hour we spend on this planet is worth… He spent seven years on earth. Let’s stop here for a moment. The reason for this “time slip” is related to Einstein’s theory of relativity. In general relativity, in fact, measurement (Spatial lengths and time periods) vary depending on location and time. For this reason Near the black holeSpace-time comes distorted Because of gravity and the slowdown in time, relatively To a distant observer.

We will not focus now on the physics of the movie Interstellar that interests us And music. Yes, because in that scene from Interstellar there is voice A background symbolizing the passage of days on earth. We have also done our calculations and can confirm that the song can be heard every 60 seconds 48 ticksFor this reason, the time interval between one mark and another is 1.25 seconds. If there are 3,600 seconds in an hour, and there are even 221 million of them in 7 years, then 61,400 are the seconds that pass on Earth for every second that passes over Miller. If we multiply by the time interval between each tick, we get that each “tick” is one Earth day. In the face of the genius of Hans Zimmer, all you have to do is raise your hands…

