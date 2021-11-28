“Impressed by his drawings” America raises Manfredini – Kronoka

“Manfredo Manfredini from Ferrara? A great and valuable Dantesque illustrator, he was able to explain the concept of space and elliptical motion in the distance of hell. Loved and Donte is an indescribable resource and artistic inspiration “. Thus, Nicholas Quiring, professor at the école de immagine ‘Gobelins’ in Paris, is a professor at the College of Creative Studies …

“Manfredo Manfredini from Ferrara? A great and valuable Dantesque illustrator, he was able to explain the concept of space and elliptical motion in the distance of hell. Loved and Donte is an indescribable resource and artistic inspiration “. So Nicholas Cuiring, professor of Ecole de Image ‘Coblins’ in Paris, professor and architect of the College of Creative Studies in Michigan, is also planning some important renovations in the Toledo Niogemellata city of Toledo (Ohio). With Ferrara. Therefore, not only the economy, but also the culture is a definite opportunity for both cities to weave ties, with the great potential of getting to know our cultural reality well in the United States, in the hope of increasing star-rated tourist arrivals. Strict.

Curing is in Estேe these days at the invitation of Professor Lucio Scardino, who was the overseer of the exhibition held in the municipality by Manfredo Manfredini until the end of October.

Scordino first donated a list from the latest Ferrara exhibition to the author in Lansing (capital, Michigan): “I will take it – he announced – to the Forney Library in Paris, which has an extensive collection of books that specialize in the arts. Before he returns to Paris, he will also list places like Montevideo (Uruguay) and Buenos Aires (Argentina), where Cuiring has some of the architectural projects he works on.

A few more days later in Ferrara, an American professor described some of the city’s views in watercolor, revealing that he was “absolutely impressed by its richness and the psychological atmosphere of living here,” and hopefully, the rose windows on the faade of the historic cathedral were the first ancient palazzo giglioli-warno (today’s banca ita Seat, which does not overlook the Corso Ercol d’Este), from Foshini Rotunda’s project to Piazza Ariostia “.

The American professor recalls some of the themes on this topic, which contain the same difficult addition that was originally engraved in a circular shape: “The idea of ​​wholeness – the professor and the architect concludes in his analysis – is constantly returning to this wonderful city full of suggestions. And mystery”.