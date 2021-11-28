“She died as soon as she was born, then she was born again.”

Sandra MeloAnd a guest very right, revealed I details The birth of her daughter Azura. “And Born 7 months and then it is dead». famous an actress, Of which pink records I often talked about secret love with the director FelliniShe recounted in tears the miracle of her daughter’s birth. “I didn’t want to believe it dead, he is Shouted, crying. then i have pray, very very much”.
Read also – Sabrina Salerno, Sunday in Reveal: “I met my father in 2019, he died 4 months later”
To Silvia Tovanen, Sandra Tell moments panic Lived in the postpartum period I visit, which is next to her in the living room in Channel 5. “I prayed in the chapel of the hospital and while I was doing that I heard the nurse shouting: It is so.” He lives! same!He adds: «was miracle, and others around Died And she, on the other hand, began to live again. I was happy and still today proud The woman is.”
Shy and silent, Azura smiled as she cried as she listened to her mother’s words. born of a relationship toxic With Marches, of which Milo has clear and precise memories: “he hit me, on the one hand I still do not hear from today. But I don’t eat grudge against himAzura is the fruit of that love. account This is amazing”.
Last update: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:40 pm
© Reproduction reserved
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Top 5 albums and singles this week
Lotto Draw today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 27 November 2021
Almudena Grandes, the Spanish writer, has died at the age of 61. He had written “The Lulu Ages”.