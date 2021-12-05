December 6, 2021

Several demos on the Xbox Store are pre-rolling - Nerd4.life

Hype Trailer shows summary of award-nominated games – Nerd4.life

December 6, 2021

Game Awards 2021 Approaching, with a date set next week, Jeff Kelly feeds the prediction by posting “Hype Trailer” Contains an amazing roundup of the hottest games of 2021ه Nominees for various awards for the relevant evening.

As the title of the trailer itself states, it is a video created to create buzz in the evening, which we remember will take place on the night between December 9 and 10, i.e. From 2 to 5 am on December 10 On our part, a rather expensive time but we’re waiting anyway for the real-time news.

The trailer in question, which appears to have been edited by Keighley himself, is made up of parts of Playing and scene d’intermezzo Drawn from many of the major award-nominated games in various categories. Among these, to give some examples, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, It Tex Two, Psychology Pioneers 2Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Metroid Dread, Life is Strange: True Colors, Forza Horizon 5 e vari altri.

All this accompanied by the song KYRH Hayley Williams, or the famous leader of Paramore, which can also be considered as possible evidence of a possible presence of the singer during the evening of the Game Awards, given the distinguished music guests who also distinguished themselves on previous releases, but we have no information on this yet.

between Possible updates It might have a space within the 2021 Game Awards, we’ve seen clues about Elden Ring and possibly Hellblade 2 and Avowed, but we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out more.

