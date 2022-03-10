March 10, 2022

Tennis, Djokovic cancels out from Indian Wells. In his place enters Dimitrov

March 10, 2022

Any doubts about the Serbian’s participation in the first Masters 1000 of the season have been resolved. The former No. 1 in the world is now facing economic sanctions

Novak Djokovic will not be playing at Indian Wells, although he is regularly drawn as the No. 2 seed.

The United States is banning entry to the country for those who have not been vaccinated, so in the end the Serbian champion is removed from the scoreboard and will be replaced by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the semi-finals last year, and who entered 33rd place. Among other things, the Serbian may also have to pay A $20,000 fine for withdrawing from the board of directors for a reason not rooted in a physical problem.

Nol words

Djokovic did not react – via Twitter – for long: “Although he was automatically added to the entry lists of the Bnp Paribas Open and Miami Open, I knew he was unlikely to be able to travel. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soHe confirmed that the regulations would not change, so I would not be able to play in the US. Good luck to whoever plays in these great tournaments.”

