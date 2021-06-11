Well, a lot of the time, “ignorance plays tricks”. Yes, because we do not know that there are certain benefits, we pay unknowingly. Or, because we don’t have money, we don’t pay, thus exposing ourselves to very high tax bills for a tax refund.

So, knowing the odds we have to save on taxes is essential. That’s why we want to save a lot of IMU and TARI money annually on second homes, we must read this article regarding all current tax credits!

If we want to save a lot of money annually from IMU and TARI on second homes, we absolutely ought to read this article regarding all current tax credits

When it is possible to reduce the IMU by 50% or by a greater amount

We should know, with respect to the IMU, that in some cases 50% of the tax can be saved. First of all, these are unusable and unusable houses. The latter refers to those in which water, electricity and gas utilities have been disconnected.

Moreover, homes used only for the summer or winter period, which were given on loan free of charge to use, are included in the list. Finally, the historical and artistic buildings.

Apart from this general rule, applicable at the national level, it is possible to obtain more advantageous discounts, which however differ from one municipality to another. That is, in the indicated cases, it is possible, at the discretion of the reference municipality, to achieve total tax exemption.

How to get IMU support on a second home

In order to be entitled to the benefit in the event of unusable property, the declaration of non-use must be submitted to the IMU by June 30, 2021. In this regard, the 2020 Budget Law stipulated that the declaration of non-use must be certified by the municipal technical office. For this purpose, the owner must submit the experience report to the technician.

However, a verdict was recently passed by Court of Cassation, No. 1263 for 2020, an important novelty. In other words, as an alternative to the more difficult procedure indicated, it is possible to file an alternative declaration. Furthermore, the sentence added that self-declaration is not necessary even when the state of no-dwelling or non-use is already known to the municipality.

A reduction of 50% or more from the IMU also works for the benefit of people residing abroad. There is also a 75% discount for rental homes with an agreed upon rent. Also in this case, it will be necessary to file an IMU declaration by June 30.

TARI . exemption

In the event that it is not usable or uninhabitable, the property, in fact, does not generate waste. Therefore, it is exempt from the tari payment. To take advantage of the exemption, the TARI declaration must be submitted again by June 30.

deepen

When can we not pay IMU?