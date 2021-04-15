Italian Stock Exchange, Commentary on Today’s Session (15 April 2021)

From the Bank’s Eyes to Creval: Crédit Agricole Italia has increased consideration of its common stock acquisition offer. UniCredit and Stellantis are also in the spotlight

The main indexes of the Italian stock exchange and the main European financial markets They continue the session with partial differences. Meanwhile, a new record for Italian public debt was set in a survey for February 2021, according to what was reported by the Bank of Italy At the end of the period under review, the public debt stood at approximately € 2,644 billion.

At 15.50 FTSEMib It decreased by 0.36% to 24,486 points, after fluctuating between 24,486 points as a minimum and 24,641 points as a maximum. At the same time FTSE Italia All Share It decreased by 0.31%. Fractional differences for Medium hat from FTSE Italia (-0.02%) and l FTSE Italia star (+ 0,7%).

The Bitcoin It stands at $ 63,000 (around 52,500 euros) after the previous day’s rally, after Coinbase made its debut on Wall Street.

L ‘euro It’s still over $ 1,195.

It is spread between BTP and the German Bund At 103 points.

Among the individual titles, Crival Unchanged at 12.34 euros. Crédit Agricole Italia has informed it that it has increased consideration of voluntary public tender offer on the bank’s common stock. The original price of € 10.5 (dividend distribution, that is, including coupons relating to any dividends distributed by the issuer) has been increased to € 12.2 (again with dividends). Further, if the bidder owns more than 90% of Creval’s share capital, Crédit Agricole Italia will pay an additional € 0.3 for each share offered.

In the negative zone UniCredit (-1.13%). The institute’s shareholders meeting met today and approved the financial statements for 2020 and elected the new Board of Directors. Meanwhile, from Consob Communications, we learned in the meantime that – on April 12, 2021 – Blackrock had decreased to 4.943% of the bank’s capital from a previous position of 5.084%.

Also the contributors to BancoBPM (+ 0.13%) approved the 2020 budget.

In the spotlight Stilants (-0.35%). Today the auto giant’s shareholders meet to validate the financial statements for 2020. Meanwhile, EXOR and Peugeot 1810 have signed an advisory agreement aimed at providing support for the company’s long-term growth.

Positively myth (+ 2.23%). The title takes advantage of Positive opinion Chamber of Transport, Post and Telecommunications Committee on increasing the electromagnetic emission limits included in the National Plan for “Restoration and Resilience”. This could be to the benefit of the sector Inwit operates in.



