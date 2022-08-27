August 27, 2022

"If the center-right wins..." - Time

Samson Paul August 27, 2022 1 min read

Giorgio Moli, Under Secretary of Defense for Forza Italia, guest of Coffee Break on La7 on the August 26 episode, reassures the Atlantic center-right position in light of the September 25 political elections. “If the center-right wins, I won’t say on September 26 that Putin will have nightmares, but from this point of view, he will receive the same treatment he has received so far,” Molly explained.

“We have argued that there is no retreat from a military, humanitarian and diplomatic point of view towards Ukraine. So nothing will change in relations with Ukraine in relations with NATO” reassures Molly. Then the Under-Secretary explains how Italy will remain faithful to its commitments, and continue operations abroad: “I would also like to note that Italy is the second country among the 30 soldiers in NATO in terms of the number of soldiers deployed abroad, at the moment. Guarding the skies of Poland, after That we are in Romania and we are going to Hungary and Bulgaria. We are at the forefront of defending Europe’s borders but above all in defending the values ​​of independence.”

