Ezio Grigio’s girlfriend: “I lost my job because of my illness,” the painful confession of Romina Pierdomeneco.

Much has been said about her due to the great difference in age with her partner, Ezio Grigio. Not everyone knows, however, the painful background on illness Romina Perdomeneco. An inflammatory disease caused her so many problems that it prevented her from working.

Perdomenico spoke about it several months ago in Ok Salute, detailing this condition and the inconveniences she experienced as a result.

A painful illness that hardly corresponds to her work as a model and showrunner. Let’s talk about guttate psoriasisThe pathology it is affected by Romina Perdomenico, partner of Ezio Greggio. It was she at Ok Salute who talked about the problem. The showgirl said she turned to several doctors, who had never recognized the real disease, before receiving the correct diagnosis three years ago. A diagnosis that negatively affected her modeling career: “I found myself unemployed And long recovery times They prevented me from scheduling any interview”, explains Perdomeneco, who for this reason experienced moments of extreme despair.

After the correct diagnosis and the discovery of the appropriate treatment, Romina resumed her life trying to get rid of all the bad habits that can favor the characteristic spots of psoriasis and avoid stress and bad thoughts. The Meditation and yoga.

On why he didn’t talk about his problem on social media, he said, “Because it was so painful and hard to explain what was happening to me, no one probably understood me.”