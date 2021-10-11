A sharp drop in temperatures tomorrow. A new increase of up to 22 degrees Celsius from Thursday – Targatocn.it

The great pressure that the blockade imposed on Britain would help the unstable air to cross from the Balkans. The effect will be: cloud cover, wind and some rain tomorrow over Lower Piedmont and western Liguria. Then a new gradual relaxation of high pressure in the Atlantic, with temperature initially rising at higher altitudes, and then gradually at the start of the weekend on land as well. Possible banks of fog morning and Thursday evening in the plains.

So in the northwest we would have this situation:

From Monday 11 October to Thursday 14 October

Overcast skies today, increased clouds with irregular clouds or cloudy skies tomorrow, especially in southern Piedmont, western Liguria with scattered rain. Cheer up Wednesday with the morning and evening mists and mists. Unevenly cloudy on the plains on Thursday Lack of clouds at sea

Thermometer, sharp decline tomorrow, then the highest and lowest levels since Thursday.

Low in the plains is about 8-10°C and maximum is 16-22°C. At sea: minimum around 11-13°C and maximum around 17-22°C

In the temperate plains of the northeast, strong on the sea from the north

From Friday 15 October

Clear or partly cloudy skies, with erratic cloud cover during the weekend and mild weather

local forecast

METEO GREEN

http://www.parcofluvialegessostura.it/conoscere/studi-e-ricerche/analisi-meteo-e-clima.html

Kuni

http://www.datameteo.com/meteo/meteo_Cuneo

Savona

http://www.datameteo.com/meteo/meteo_Savona

Seasonal forecast

www.datameteo.com/meteo/622-Stagionali_novembre_2021.html