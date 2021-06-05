The NASA-funded CIBER-2 sounding rocket determines the full number of stars expected to grow

The number of stars in our universe is uncountable, and yet we were able to get an estimate of the tiny bright spots in our universe. Experts will send a space mission to reconfirm the number of stars, which can increase due to the additional number not lost in the last total. A NASA-funded sounding rocket was chosen to determine its trajectory in space to collect the number of stars.

CIBER-2 refers to the total number of stars in the universe

(Photo: Eberhard Grossgasteiger/Pixel)

The cosmic infrared background-2 experiment, also known as Saber -2, is the sound rocket or instrument carrier that will be used for the stellar mission. CIBER-2 is part of a series of ongoing projects aimed at observing the lights embedded in the universe. The launch of CIBER-2 is led by Michael Zimkoff, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Rochester Institute of Technology. The sounding rocket will be launched on June 6 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

There are an estimated 100 million observable stars in our galaxy that shine brightly in the night sky. This estimate will be the basis for researchers to determine the exact total of stars in the universe. Physics Reports indicate that the average number of stars in the entire universe, including the Milky Way, would form up to a hundred quintillion stars, at a rate of 10 stars per grain of Earth’s sand.

CIBER-2 will help evaluate and find the true number of stars, as the higher estimated number of celestial bodies from the massive universe may not be enough. The estimate for quintiles is just stars within galaxy clusters, and researchers are positive about finding other stars among galaxy systems.

The sounding rocket that will be sent into space will carry a lot of scientific research equipment. It includes the Cassegrain telescope with a diameter of 28 cm which will provide wide spectral resolution by covering a longer wavelength.

The first stage of CIBER-2 will take place in Earth’s atmosphere. You will get the data from a part of the sky for reference. This patch contains groups of galaxies that will be scanned for cosmic illumination and scattering known as extragalactic background light.

Read also: SpaceX Dragon spacecraft sends tiny phosphorous squid to the International Space Station for NASA space experiments

extragalactic light background and cosmic infrared background

Extragalactic background lights The O EBL is the background glow of the collective photons produced in the universe over time, said Jimmy Book, a professor of physics at Caltech and principal investigator on the initial CIBER missions. EBL was used on the first CIBER mission to determine the total light from stars across the optical to ultraviolet scale.

Another goal is to use cosmic infrared background, also known as CIB, to refer to common types of stars such as M and K dwarfs. The sounding rocket will measure the number of stars not by counting the physical objects themselves, but by traces of light emitted by stars in dim galaxies. Using the light emission data, everything will be included in the count, even stars not included in galaxy clusters.

The calculation of the first CIBER mission paved the way to reorganize the search and give another group of stars. Preliminary 2007 results from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope indicated there were more stars hidden in plain sight, detecting more fluctuations in brightness than scientists expected.

This knowledge will be applied by CIBER-2 and mission scientists hope to find not only known stars but also ancient galaxies and dying black holes. They also hope that the number will increase as CIBER-2 collects stars from the universe.

Related articles: Do solar wind and space climate threaten technology? Experts study the direction of the wind on the surface of the sun

Discover more news and information about The space In the age of science.