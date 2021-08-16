August 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“I am satisfied but there is still much work to be done.”

“I am satisfied but there is still much work to be done.”

Karen Hines August 16, 2021 1 min read

artistic Marco BaronI spoke to Mediaset mics at the Parma Lecce end. These are his words.

“We had a good game even if we were confused at first, there were some starters. Then the team showed their character, he grew in the game, held the court well and ran well forward, far beyond Parma playing. I am satisfied but there is still a lot to do. From the work to be done. Mancuso? I am sorry to bring up this topic again. We talked about it with the player, he has shown his willingness to change teams. The company told me that they will not participate in official competitions and that they are out of the technical project. I am sorry but I noticed the situation. Sensations The project has started and the company has provided guidelines for the capitalization and rejuvenation of the team We have interesting guys I see a very useful group and this is necessary There is a lot of room for improvement The performance convinced me the team was able to be aggressive We need to improve the management and work of the chains but I see Things are important. The group is the motivator. The company knows this is a reboot. You just have to keep your head down and work hard.”

READ  Almost 90% of taxes go to the state: so municipalities and regions are struggling ت

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

No more than 3000 for each batch

August 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Denounced, as he received citizenship income – Libero Quotidiano

August 15, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Savings in the Bergamo region + 10.6% in one year: the treasury of banks 37.3 billion

August 15, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

“I am satisfied but there is still much work to be done.”

August 16, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Branko Tower, today August 16

August 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Float! “Jungle Cruise” Watch Disney Online Anywhere

August 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

RomUniverse will have to eliminate all pirated games – Nerd4.life

August 16, 2021 Gerald Bax