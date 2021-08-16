“I am satisfied but there is still much work to be done.”

artistic Marco BaronI spoke to Mediaset mics at the Parma Lecce end. These are his words.

“We had a good game even if we were confused at first, there were some starters. Then the team showed their character, he grew in the game, held the court well and ran well forward, far beyond Parma playing. I am satisfied but there is still a lot to do. From the work to be done. Mancuso? I am sorry to bring up this topic again. We talked about it with the player, he has shown his willingness to change teams. The company told me that they will not participate in official competitions and that they are out of the technical project. I am sorry but I noticed the situation. Sensations The project has started and the company has provided guidelines for the capitalization and rejuvenation of the team We have interesting guys I see a very useful group and this is necessary There is a lot of room for improvement The performance convinced me the team was able to be aggressive We need to improve the management and work of the chains but I see Things are important. The group is the motivator. The company knows this is a reboot. You just have to keep your head down and work hard.”