Taking care of yourself and your body is not only related to an aesthetic factor, but the health of the body is fundamentally related to health. If we are healthy, it can be seen by many factors, between all our eyes also tell us about our condition.

Many of us experience common eye discomfort, which we refer to as dehydration Eye. This is a condition in which the eyes become dry due to poor lubrication. Feeling of pain, discomfort, and the presence of a foreign body in the eye.

To feel comfortable, here are effective and natural solutions that you can apply when suffering from a common eye problem.

Almond oil gives moisture to the eyes

Dry eyes can depend on many factors, to find out the source of this discomfort, it is always a good idea to consult a specialist. However, we can turn to Techniques It is normal to feel some relief.

The first treatment we recommend is the use of almond oil, as it gives moisture to the eyes and reduces the discomfort of dry eyes. Just apply under the eyes to create an effective and non-aggressive eye contour.

Fatty acids

Another factor to take into consideration if you suffer from dry eyes is nutrition. This also plays a fundamental role in the well-being of our bodies. If you experience this discomfort, it is a good idea to include nuts, sesame, whole grains, and foods containing fatty acids in your diet. Thanks to these, the condition of dry eyes can be reduced and improved.

Castor leaves

Dry eyes can be combated with castor leaves to be used in preparing a decoction for application to the eyes. Simply boil some water with a little castor leaves and once it boils, we can turn off the heat. Allow the broth to cool down and dab it on the eyes with a damp cotton ball.

Here are effective and natural solutions that you can apply when you are suffering from a common eye problem.