Horoscope of the Day, Thursday, March 3rd: Good deals for Leo

Blackbeard Tower today, Thursday, March 3rd.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

The environment offers a lot of temptations, but today, immersed in the oblivion of idleness, in one form or another bliss, they rest and fall asleep. While you wait for inspiration, partners and friends gather for the evening. Do you want to stand on them?

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

A special atmosphere for you that the moon demands. A short business trip is extended for a pleasant visit to the artistic beauty of the place. Thanks to friends, with whom you love, he made peace after a small quarrel. You are the image of serenity.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The moon Malostosa, which looks high in the sky today, portends unusual obligations. The consolation is that they will be paid well. Agree, you’re fast and versatile, but someone in the office would probably benefit a bit from that.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Winning game, with Moon and Neptune in Pisces. Good deals can be achieved by focusing on the sympathy of the interlocutor who liked you. You are surrounded by people who love you and show you their kindness. very lucky!

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

If for some reason you feel stressed, channel the excess energy into creativity. Others will be better off and it will benefit you. Magoni presses out, but the controversy doesn’t hit the target, it just sows discord.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

To give a helping hand generously to someone in need, you take on an extra burden, and you involve your loved ones in fair and supportive actions. Sweet feelings, but jealously kept in the drawer. The fear of being deceived again makes you wary.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

What a beautiful Thursday gives you the moon! And the hexagram of Venus and Pluto, which expands your attraction like wildfire, plays a good game. Good luck at work, interesting meetings and fruitful studies. Peaceful and happy love. Fun programmes.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Cloudy day with moon in Pisces. The determination does not support you and in a family feud suffered strangely without going to the counterattack. A hint of doubt, unusual for you, frank spirits of the zodiac. Will it be the effect of recent disappointments?

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

This is the time for luck! Everything has to do with your career, money goes with the wind in your sails, your pragmatism rejoices. Friendship and complicity with colleagues. Your creativity is the driving force to achieve your goals compactly.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

The accepted stage, which is neither given nor expected. The only effective consolation, today, is to leave a little room for your passion. Fancy dinner, a revolution in furniture, to give vent to your irrepressible imagination.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The moon in the sign walks the scene with a sure stride. You did not hear the sounds of the chorus, trying to undermine your security: this time do not fall in love with it. There are a lot of people around you: relatives, friends, new acquaintances. News from someone who lives far away.

