July 7, 2021

Hong Kong, a smuggler with Intel CPUs stuck in calves stopped

Gerald Bax July 7, 2021 1 min read

Not only video cards, at this moment of serious shortage of production, the smuggling Technology also affects i
microprocessor. of habits Hong Kong
made you know to have
took over 256 high-quality Intel CPU A truck driver was crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on June 16.

Customs officers noticed the driver’s appearance Nervous and somewhat cautiousSo they decided to look for him and found on his body – around the ribs, calves and legs – Intel CPUs stuck with duct tape.

According to local media reports, most of the smuggled CPUs were Core i7-10700 and 10900K with a total value of 800,000 HKD (Hong Kong dollars), about 87,000 euros.

It wasn’t for the only episode: in Another case, customs officers found 52 new CPUs from Intel, worth about HK$200,000, hidden among the front seats of a car after scanners reported an anomaly.

