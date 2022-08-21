Pixel 6 vs 7 comparison: Let’s find out the differences in design and size

Awaiting their expected debut – albeit not yet official – next October 6And the Pixel 7 and relatively The professional alternative They are the protagonists of a video posted on Youtube From Unbox treatment. These are developer and pre-production versions and the software is not bootable. This does not detract from that Premature practical training Interesting details cannot be extrapolated.
We already know a lot about the next Pixel range, but the differences compare for Pixel 6 And the Pixel 6 Pro It becomes clear if the four smartphones are placed right next to each other. So, yes, as in the video, the details appear – albeit insignificant – Help us better understand the generational leap.
Let’s start with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7: the new model has become narrower and lower, as well as being lighter. This is the data in the video:
- height:
- Pixel 6: 74.9 mm (official: 74.8 mm)
- Pixel 7: 73.2 mm
- Weight:
- Pixel 6: 205g
- Pixel 7: 195 g
For the Pixel 7 Pro, the dimensions look almost identical – at least there isn’t that difference that we find instead between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7.
- height:
- Pixel 6 Pro: 75.89 mm
- Pixel 7 Pro: 76.68 mm
- thickness:
- Pixel 6 Pro: 9.02 mm (Official: 8.9 mm)
- Pixel 7 Pro: 8.82 mm
- With Image Unit: 11.5mm for both
- Weight:
- Pixel 6 Pro: 208g (Official: 210g)
- Pixel 7 Pro: 209g
This is the “cold” data, in addition, it can be speculated on the reasons why, for example, the Pixel 7 is 10g lighter than 6: A lower capacity battery, perhaps? Here we fall into rumors, on this occasion we prefer to limit ourselves to what is observed in the video, appreciating the differences between the two generations.
To learn more about the topic, we refer you to our previous articles.
