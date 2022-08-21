Pixel 6 vs 7 comparison: Let’s find out the differences in design and size

Awaiting their expected debut – albeit not yet official – next October 6And the Pixel 7 and relatively The professional alternative They are the protagonists of a video posted on Youtube From Unbox treatment. These are developer and pre-production versions and the software is not bootable. This does not detract from that Premature practical training Interesting details cannot be extrapolated.

We already know a lot about the next Pixel range, but the differences compare for Pixel 6 And the Pixel 6 Pro It becomes clear if the four smartphones are placed right next to each other. So, yes, as in the video, the details appear – albeit insignificant – Help us better understand the generational leap.