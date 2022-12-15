December 15, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, gameplay video showing the stages of the journey and the open world - Multiplayer.it

Hogwarts Legacy, gameplay video showing the stages of the journey and the open world – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 15, 2022

game show Hogwarts Legacy It was unlocked by the developers of Avalanche with some sequences from Play It is our character He flies Scrub his broom and explore the vast expanse open world surrounding the School of Magic.

Just entered the golden phase, but only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Hogwarts Legacy will allow us to freely use this mechanism: at any time we will be able to leave the castle walls, call our broom and We fly wherever we want.

That’s not all: a broom can be Personalized and improved During the campaign, acquiring new and improved characteristics, but it will not be the only way we will have to fly: we will also be able to get on the backs of huge hippos and take advantage of their strength to move quickly from one place to another.

Since we’ve already had the chance to write in for the special with all the Hogwarts Legacy news, the Warner Bros.-produced tie-in. It promises to really transport us into atmospheres and stories wizarding world.

Today’s live broadcast confirms the great interest that the developers have paid in creating the game, its mechanics and its various aspects, which is the clear result of the great passion for the epic. Harry Potter.

