Historic defeat for Olympic, American women: 3-0 by Sweden after 44 useful results

Team USA’s debut as a woman at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a dream come true: Sweden won 3-0 and interrupted a series of 44 useful results.

In football Tokyo 2020 Olympics It’s a bang with a super feminine surprise. Sweden beat former United States 3-0 In Group G’s first match.

A historic defeat for Megan Robino and the team, who have not lost in 44 games in a row: this has not happened since January 2019, when France won 3-1.

The team coached by Vladko Antonovsky, who replaced Jill Ellis, came into the air in support of them after 22 wins in the last 23 games, with only one stop: the draw against Sweden.

Target selection

One day to forget in Tokyo, with Stina Blacksteinius in shields: Juventus winger Lena Hardick signed a personal double with the Hooken striker before closing good accounts.

Despite the list of superstars, with Erds, Lloyd, Robinho, Morgan and the Press, America’s start – ruling the world champions – is a dream come true. Passing this round will be crucial in matches against New Zealand and Australia, as well as the other two teams in the group.

This is the first defeat since Rio was eliminated in 2016 for the last Olympics, which was penalized against Sweden. This method is a barrier that has not even been removed.