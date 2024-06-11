His circumstances. De Jong will miss Euro 2024

The midfielder suffered some discomfort during the warm-up before the friendly match against Iceland

The midfielder was therefore forced to withdraw from the match and was replaced by Schouten, a former Bologna midfielder. All relevant updates will arrive in the next few hours.

The Koopmeineers are coming off an impressive season with Atalanta, culminating in a Europa League final win against unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

It was Lookman who sealed the final chapter of the competition with a hat-trick, but the Dutch midfielder scored fifteen goals in all competitions in fifty-one appearances. Workaholic.

Koopmeinerz, Injury in the warm-up: dynamics

During the warm-up before the friendly match against Iceland, the midfielder suffered a physical injury. In particular, the player felt uncomfortable after kicking towards the goal with his left foot. After discussions with coach Ronald Koeman and the national team’s medical staff, Kopmeiners decided not to take to the field. He was replaced by Jerdy Schouten, a former Bologna player.

Koopmeinerz’s conditions will be clarified in the next few hours, after all the necessary investigations and tests, to understand whether he will be available for the European Championship. The hope for the Netherlands, but also for Atalanta, is that it won’t be too serious: the midfielder is now a regular for both the national team and Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

De Jong Ko: He will miss Euro 2024

The Netherlands will not have Frenkie de Jong in midfield: the player is not yet in his best physical condition and has returned to Barcelona.

In his last season with the Blaugrana, the former Ajax player suffered from several physical problems that tormented him for some time.

