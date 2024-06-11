How “green” are the Honda CR-V, FIAT Doblò, Zeekr 001 and Zeekr

How green they are – Green NCAP It is an association created in 2019 by the FIA ​​and Euro NCAP, and consists of governments and automobile clubs, including ACI, as well as testing laboratories and university research centers from eight European countries. Green NCAP provides consumers with evidence-backed information about… Environmental sustainability Vehicles, beyond what current regulations require. It is a factor that is becoming increasingly crucial at the purchasing stage. NCAP Green Awards A Final evaluationfrom 0 to 5 stars, based on three indicators: CaliforniaClean air indicator (air cleanliness indicator), anyEnergy Efficiency Index (Energy Efficiency Index) e Greenhouse gases, Greenhouse Gas Index (Greenhouse Gas Index). The higher the number of stars, the better the car performs on that specific indicator. Star rating indicates the weighted average of performance across all three rating areas.

Evaluation indicators – I Clean air indicator Evaluates the vehicle’s ability to mitigate exhaust emissions. to’Energy efficiency index Analyzes energy efficiency. In the case of internal fuel cars, this parameter is evaluated on the basis of fuel consumption. To allow comparison with other types of engines, such as electric and hybrid, it was necessary to adopt a common measure of power. Then using known calorific values ​​for gasoline and diesel, the fuel consumption is converted to kilowatt-hours (the same unit used to measure electrical energy). For hybrid vehicles, total energy consumption is obtained by adding the fuel used with the electrical energy. Efficiency is then calculated as the energy (in kWh) required to travel a given distance (100 km). the last one, Greenhouse gas indexThe Greenhouse Gas Index evaluates the emission of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O) and methane (CH4).

Tested cars – In the last round of tests, the two electrolytes were analyzed Zirker X H Zakr 001which share the same hybrid platform Honda CR-V And the truck Fiat Doblo. Below are the results obtained, ranging from worst to best.

Fiat Doblo Combi – Fourth place for the Fiat Doblo Combi 1.5 Blue HDi, which recorded problems with greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide. Management of tailpipe pollutant emissions appears to have been better, remaining well below legal limits and NCAP green thresholds. Further improvement in emissions control inCold start It could help the Fiat achieve a higher score than its current score of 8.6 out of 10. Overall, the Fiat Doblo received a score of 42% and 2.5 green stars.

Honda CR-V – Third place for the Honda CR-V e:HEV, which received 7.3 points out of 10 in the Green NCAP Clean Air rating as a heavy SUV. Recorded consumption I am from 9.8 l/100 km. Overall, the Japanese SUV received a score of 44% and 2.5 stars. These results demonstrate that hybrid vehicles are a viable alternative for consumers looking to reduce their carbon emissions. However, Green NCAP tests show that in highway conditions, these powertrains contribute only moderately to fuel economy, especially in the case of heavier and larger vehicles such as SUVs.

Zicker 001 – Green NCAP then tested the long-range rear-drive version of the Zeekr 001 electric sedan, which came in second place. Equipped with a 96 kWh battery andAverage range is 529 kmIn the battery capacity test, the electrical energy of 110.7 kWh required to fully recharge the battery and the usable energy measured from the battery of 99 kWh assigned a vehicle output efficiency (from grid to battery) of 89.4%. Thus, Zeekr 001 achieved a score of 95% and a rating of 5 stars.

Zicker X – First place for memoryAutonomy 353 km. In highway driving, the range drops to 280 km and around 250 km in environmental testing conducted at -7°C. Battery testing conducted by Green NCAP revealed a usable capacity of 66.4 kWh, which is slightly higher than the manufacturer’s claim. Zeekr