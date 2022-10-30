Hideki Kamiya will “always owe Nintendo” for a series – Nerd4.life

In a recent interview today Bayonetta 3designer Hideki Kamiya from PlatinumGames emphasized the essential role of nintendo In the continuing development of the chain that the company wanted to invest in and why it would be always “owe” With them.

The question clearly started with Bayonetta 2, given that the second chapter was in high demand by Nintendo and in fact remained completely exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and Wii U, having been jointly produced by Kyoto.

Speaking of the video that traces the history of the series, Kamiya basically repeated the question.

“I was fully involved in Bayonetta 2, I wrote the story and I think they pretty much left it as is. Since it was well received at the time, I wanted to expand the world further for fans and I also wanted to challenge myself.” He talks about the continuation of the series.

“That’s why I’m so happy I was able to do the third installment. I’m not exaggerating when I say it will forever be indebted to Nintendo.” In short, it is another testament to Kamiya and PlatinumGames’ overall gratitude towards the Kyoto house, which was the main support for being able to continue the Bayonetta series, considering that the first chapter, although cult, was not given any guarantee of continuity , as the returns did not herald significant economic returns.

Instead, Nintendo wanted to invest in Bayonetta 2, and later also in the just-released new chapter, which obviously impressed critics well, considering also our Bayonetta 3 review.