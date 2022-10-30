Lola, “Today is the most important day of my life” – The Last Hour

(ANSA) – SAN PAULO, OCTOBER 30 – “This is the most important day of my life, and I think it is a very important day for the Brazilian people.” Left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this after voting at a school in San Bernardo do Campo, in the state of Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian news portal Estadao.



The Labor candidate at the Planalto Palace arrived at the polling station a little more than an hour after the opening of the polls, accompanied, among others, by the candidate for the State Government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, and, as in before the first round, the card of approval of the vote. The leader was greeted with cheers and drew an L with one hand in response.



“Today is the most important day of my life, and I think it’s a very important day for the Brazilian people, because today people determine the ‘country’ model they want, the model of life they want,” the left leader told the press, saying he was confident that the Brazilian people would vote for a project that defends democracy.



Lula will follow the vote counting process at a hotel in Sao Paulo, in the Jardins region. (Dealing).

