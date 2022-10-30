October 31, 2022

14 victories in one season, no one like him! – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt October 31, 2022

controversy over Red Bull And the question budget ceilingalthough it is relative (for now) only until 2021, it almost distracts from the results achieved by the Austrian team, thanks (above all) to the superlative Max Verstappen. Two-time world champion, winning today in 2022 Mexican Grand Prix From Formula 1You entered the history of this sport with a great goal.

The success that has just been achieved has allowed the Dutchman to reach a height 14 Grand Prix won in one season: The record was previously created by both Michael Schumacher that gives Sebastian Vettel With 13 seasonal successes, the Dutchman had the extraordinary advantage of beating great drivers like the ones just mentioned.

A symbol, in some ways, is also the golden helmet that the Dutchman chose to wear at the Mexican Grand Prix: on this occasion, he achieved not only a well-deserved victory (best in publication), but also an impressive record, in dominating the championship to say the least.

Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton: “Positive race, great weekend, but Red Bull was very fast!”

Saudi Arabia, Emilia-Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy (Monza), Japan, USA and now Mexico: Verstappen’s absolute dominion this season, fourteen wins, nothing like him in history Formula 1, and there are still two races left…

See also  Superbike, surprise Redding: 'I dream of a cycling team in 2022'

