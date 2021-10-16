"If you really like me..."

Miriana Trevisan and Nicola Pisu discuss the feeling they have in the Big Brother Vip.



Mirjana Trevisan NS Nicolas Besso They are more and more accomplices. After an initial interest in Andrea Casalino, the showgirl made a great discovery, as she knew Nicola better and since then the two have become inseparable. Although he declared himself, mirjana He wants to clarify the feelings that bind them and the future after that Big Brother Vip.

Vip’s older brother, Miriana Trevisan: Doubts about Nicola Pisu

An intense relationship develops between Mirjana Trevisan NS Nicolas Besso At Big Brother Phip’s house. Giffino had some trouble settling in but the closeness to the showgirl seems to have worked for him. Nicholas announced himself, acknowledging the happiness near him mirjana and perceive “butterflies in the stomach”, but she seems to have some doubts. My Hero 6th Edition Reality show Alfonso Signorini They faced each other and Trevisan questioned the interest Nicola.

“What comes in my pocket to tell you these things, if they aren’t true? At first I didn’t talk to anyone, then I found myself with you. I don’t care about beauty, I love person. You are a very deep person and I am wonderful with you. I am happy, happy and at peace with you. “, Givino repeated. “If that was the case, I would have loved you from the start. You would have at least thought I was aesthetically beautiful. I remember you right from the start. Do you want more of me?”, Asked mirjana to test Nicola.

He admitted without hesitation: “When you love someone you want to move on, get to know them better. Here knowledge is faster, I see you every day”. Finally, Nicola He’s ready to fall in love and seems to be more and more in love with him mirjana. On the other hand, she is prey to doubts and has no intention of continuing until she gets satisfactory answers. Will love be born or will it suffocate because of Givini’s insecurities?

Find out the latest news on Big Brother VIP.