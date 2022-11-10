Here’s what happens

November 11, 2022

Gerald Bax November 11, 2022 2 min read

Over the years, and with all the spaceflights exchanged, a huge problem has arisen in space: Hundreds (if not thousands, frankly) of satellites scattered throughout space create veritable satellite swarms.

In fact, this is how scientists identify all objects that “move” in space. But according to the latest reports, it seems that the swarms of man-made satellites have reached an unsustainable level.

Especially in recent years, in fact, humans have already shipped many devices around the planet, and this may be a problem in the long run, at this point it is normal to set limits to protect ourselves.

Due to all the satellites we have sent into orbit in the past decades (in favor of telecommunications and high-speed Internet transmission globally), the situation has become unsustainable at times.

To give the first signs of danger regarding swarms of satellites was the famous Scientific American magazine, which quoted testimony Rachel StreetThe astrologer as well as the researcher. The researcher has highlighted some crucial issues related to the use and function of the telescopeVera C Robin ObservatoryLocation in Chile. This telescope was used to photograph the entire celestial vault, in order to identify potentially dangerous asteroids on planet Earth. But this telescope is not completely able to reach its goals, because the sky it observes is gradually filled with so-called “quasars”, which will be nothing more than the swarms of satellites that we talked about a little while ago.

What can happen

These, in fact, could in the future obscure real celestial bodies, giving an incorrect picture of the celestial vault, preventing it from being properly studied by astrophysicists, astronomers and all scientists. Swarms of satellites form somewhat false constellations that affect the visibility of the celestial vault.

One example of all of this is the last one Space X Starlink, or a group of satellites that have raised a lot of controversy on this topic. Starlink would allow to ensure a proper Internet connection around the world with low latency, even if it would have very high costs: in this case it would be thousands of tiny satellites filling the void, forming veritable chemical swarms.

Swarm 2 Tom's Devices

We just have to see if any measures will be taken in this regard in the future and we are sure it won’t be long over the next few months.

