Czech Republic eliminates Poland, USA will play for supremacy – OA Sport

The first appearance with a smile for the Czech Republic in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup. The national team led by Peter Balla beat Poland 2-1 thanks to the victory in the doubles, so the match against the United States tomorrow will be decisive in qualifying for the semi-finals. Instead, the team led by David Sylt was eliminated.

In the first match on the day they entered the stadium Czech Karolina Mochova and Polish Magdalena Fritsch, he is here The victory of the native of Olomouc has arrived. The number 149 in the world dominated from start to finish and finished the match with a clear score 6-2 and 6-2 in an hour and 16 minutes of play, Thus giving the first point to the Czech Republic.

Under 0-1, Poland reacted to Magda Linate. The Poznan native was amazed and easily defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-1, also in 1 hour 16 minutes. Thanks to this success, So the Celt team went to 1-1 The challenge moved to the last and decisive match, the doubling.

To play for the ultimate success lined up Bal Katerina Senyakova and Marketa Vondrosova, While in Poland they took the field Katarzina Kawa and Magda Lynette. There was no match: The Czech pair won 6-2 6-3 in an hour and three minutes of play and took the decisive point 2-1.

