July 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dubbing and motion capture completed, English is the main language - Nerd4.life

Dubbing and motion capture completed, English is the main language – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 25, 2021 2 min read

Final Fantasy 16 It continues to develop and it is clear that Square Enix should have finished recordings related to Dubbing and capturing facial movement, both were done first in أولا Einglish, with a subsequent new version in Japanese.

It’s a rather strange case, because Japanese productions of this genre are supposed to be done starting with Japanese actors and voice actors, and later re-dubbed in English for overseas markets, but Final Fantasy 16 has ruined This is clearly a tradition.

It’s not official news because it was reported on Twitter by Ash user in reference to a statement he made Naoki Yoshida During a TV appearance during the Washagana Show: Based on this, the team appears to have finished audio recordings and capturing the performance with English voices and possibly Anglo-Saxon or Western actors.

When questioned further on the matter, Ash confirmed that the English language had been adopted as the starting point for Final Fantasy 16, and Yoshida “appears to have specifically mentioned how he wanted toBritish English as a basis and capture the faces of the actors as a result, with Japanese recordings to be made in the following weeks.”

Although this sounds trivial, it brings with it some interesting considerations: first of all it tells us that it is Development From Final Fantasy 16 it lasted until the end of the performance capture, i.e. actors recording the acting and recording the dialogues.

The other question is that it is likely that the models used to build the characters Western sides, which may necessitate stylistic differences in the presentation of the facial animation and in the construction of dialogues, where English seems to be the starting point.

READ  Announcing 60fps remaster on PS5 soon? Maybe not

For the rest, there is still a wait for the game considering that according to some information, Final Fantasy 16 could premiere again in 2022, and may not even be at TGS 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This is how the Telegram scam works

July 25, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Green Pass, here’s how to get it on your Android or iOS smartphone

July 25, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Beware of fraud on WhatsApp, download link is fake

July 24, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

1200 euros in salaries | Air conditioner nightmare

July 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Freedom has nothing to do with it. Intelligence and common sense have something to do with it.” – Libero Quotidiano

July 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Friendly matches: Roma reduced 5 goals against Debrecen and Mourinho smiles with Zaniolo and Dzeko | News

July 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Dubbing and motion capture completed, English is the main language – Nerd4.life

July 25, 2021 Gerald Bax