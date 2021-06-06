Here’s Damon Lindelof’s hilarious reaction to NASA’s next mission

Damon Lindelof It is famous for producing and producing some of the most famous and popular TV series, ranging from Lost a leftovers, but the last show the audience won was guards By HBO, the limited series that managed to win well 11 Amy.

The show serves as a prequel to the popular comic Alan Moore, and one of the events that attracted the most attention was the sudden fall of giant squid Over downtown New York on November 2, 1985, it was an event as bizarre as it was tragic that claimed the lives of millions of people.

Recently, it was announced NASA was going to send a squid to the International Space Station And, of course, there was no shortage of Lindelof’s hilarious reaction to this grotesque announcement. The screenwriter actually had asked a civilian government agency responsible for the space program to Don’t start this strange mission for the good of mankind As you can see from the post below the news.

Lindeof has already made it clear several times that Watchmen will not have a season 2In fact, in his opinion, the series was born to be a limited product and prolonging it with new episodes would make it lose its sense of what was said so far. Maybe it will be true with this mission to introduce new ideas, who can say?