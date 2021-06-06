June 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Will Windows 11 be revealed on June 24th? Microsoft is including several clues in press releases - Nerd4.life

Will Windows 11 be revealed on June 24th? Microsoft is including several clues in press releases – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 6, 2021 2 min read

In recent days, Microsoft announced a new big event which is June 24 at 5 pm which will reveal the next big update for Windows 10. At this point, it looks like the update will be so big that it is pushing the Redmond giant to change the name of its operating system to Windows 11. Some people also suggest the idea clues It was published by Microsoft itself these days.

First of all, he is the CEO of Microsoft himself Satya Nadella To say Win 10 was ready to retire. The version with the codename “Sun Valley” would have taken his place, being so rich in news.

For clues, we can start from the conference start time, or 11 Eastern Time, which is not the time Microsoft usually uses.


Presentation image of the invitation to the Microsoft conference on June 24, 2021

Then take a look at the image above. Do you notice anything strange? Exactly, the light coming from the window is 11. The animated version of this image indicates that Microsoft has intentionally ignored the horizontal line.

Finally, many people from Microsoft, who talked about the new update, expressed themselves very enthusiastically about this update. One of the most important Windows updates of the century, Nadella said, Youssef MahdiVP of Microsoft, said he hasn’t been too excited about a new version of the operating system since Windows 95.

What could be better than changing the number to highlight this new software version?

READ  Graphene introduced more, showed a new form of carbon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Expert flyer “Double discount and discount” from June 7-20: MacBook Air 2020, Redmi Note 9 and a large selection of smart TVs on offer

June 7, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Samantha cosplay from Miss.Chalice is perfect in every detail – Nerd4.life

June 7, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Geoff Keighley reveals the contents of the event, more than 30 games – Nerd4.life

June 6, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

GDF seizes $ 20 million from DHL, no contribution to workers – Ultima Ora

June 7, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Vacation Bonus on Pre-filled Form 730/2021: How to Verify Data

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

He was 28 years old. Affected by fulminant leukemia

June 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

TEMPORALS RISKS AGAIN Until Friday, then the situation is getting better

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines