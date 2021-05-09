Trying to save on your electricity bill is definitely necessary.

However, it is difficult to save money if you are not aware of the true consumption of household appliances.

Even just leaving a candle light near the bed has its own consumption.

For rooms used very rarely, it would be better to use an automatic shutdown timer to avoid unnecessary energy wastage.

Often times you go from room to room and leave the light on, then remember to turn it off after only hours.

In basements, for example, it often happens that you forget about lighting for days, waste energy and risk hitting a light bulb.

The only thing that many forget is the dust removal of light bulbs.

Dust can cause a loss of lighting power by up to 10%.

Here are some excellent tips to save on your electricity bill, and also find out what high consumption depends on.

This is why it is so important to know the amount of electricity consumed in the home.

For example, those who live with teens may think excessive use of: Play StationAnd television, too, is a big expense.

A daily PlayStation hour consumes around 107 watt hours.

So the cost per hour of play is 0.0246 €, which is around 8.86 € per year. Really little.

The TV is used a lot at home, it is often left even at night, with an average use of 4 hours per day consuming around 40 euros per year.

Sure, the most consuming devices are there WasherDesiccant is now heading towards summer air conditioner.

To save energy in the washing machine, it is recommended to use it at a temperature of about 30 degrees.

Also, use the eco mode for frequent washing.

Even the refrigerator, which is running 24 hours a day, has huge consumption.

It might be a good idea to buy a low-power model, but above all try not to open the door too much.

By constantly opening the refrigerator door, fresh air comes out and so warm air comes in from outside.

Hence, the device will have to consume more energy to lower the temperature again.

Usually the ideal temperature is around 5 degrees.

Also try to avoid placing the refrigerator near a heat source to ensure adequate ventilation.

So, here are some great tips that you can save on your electricity bill, and also find out what high consumption depends on.