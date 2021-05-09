May 9, 2021

Tommaso Zurzi arrives with the touching message: “I miss you every day”.

Tommaso Zorzi, the touching message has arrived: This is what the winner of the GF Vip admitted to these hours.

Tommaso Zorzi via Mediaset Play

He is one of the characters of the moment on TV and Tommaso Zorzi It continues to be a hit. The recent winner of the Big Brother Vip confirms that he possesses great qualities even as a commentator on Isola dei Famosi and could soon be the protagonist of some new shows.

However, the 26-year-old from Milan wanted to remember one of the most important people in his life, which is his character Grandmother, By a very interesting post on their page Instagram.

Tommaso Zurzi remembers his grandmother: a tearful message

On Mother’s Day, Tommaso wanted to honor the two most important women in his life with this message:For the mother, but above all for the grandmother. I miss you every day“.

A powerful and moving message that instantly broke into the hearts of many of his followers, who follow him daily on the main social media sites and on television.

