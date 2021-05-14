Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup on LIVENow: the dates

LIVENow expands its sports schedule with two of the biggest European rugby finals – the Challenge Cup and the Heineken Cup -, directly from London’s Twickenham Stadium, will be broadcast in Italy at LIVENow on May 21 and 22. Both Finalists will be available for live and VOD for up to 30 days after each match Livino.

After a long tournament that saw the participation of 24 teams from different countries, including France, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, competing for a place in the Heineken Cup Final, Toulouse and Stade Rochelle clubs will try, on Saturday May 22nd at 5:45 pm, to achieve victory through the coronation European Championship. With the same goal, Montpellier Hérault Rugby and Leicester Tiger will play on Friday May 21 at 21:00, to take first place on the podium in the Challenge Cup.

Tickets are available on LIVENow at 14.99 euros per game or 19.99 euros for both tickets. For ticket prices and information visit live-now.com.

LIVENow hosts the best of live experiences, bringing sports, concerts, fitness training, cabaret and more to screens all over the world. LIVENow was launched in 2020 by Andrea Radrizani, President of Leeds United Football Club and Founder of Aser Ventures. LIVENow’s sports content is managed by Peter Leibl, President of Sports, who recently arrived from the German Bundesliga, where he has held several top positions over the past nine years.

The sporting dates come on the heels of the other successful wave of events at LIVENow, including events with Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Maroon 5, Ellie Goulding, Pete Tong, LAUGHNow Comedy Club and the International Test cricket. LIVENow recently hosted its first-ever K-Pop show with MAMAMOO and will soon be hosting Live From Another World, a new four-part series featuring cutting-edge new bands from the UK.