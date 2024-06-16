June 16, 2024

Two people were injured in clashes between Serbian and England fans – Euro 2024

This is the initial toll of two wounded people, a policeman and an England national team fan, who were injured in the head and taken in an ambulance, according to what was reported by the Guardian newspaper and other British media outlets, about the violent clashes between Serbia and Serbia. England fans started around 3pm in Gelsenkirchen city centre.

to know more ANSA Officers threatening with an ax in front of Hamburg Stadium – European Championship 2024 – Ansa.it Before the Poland-Netherlands match (ANSA)

The attackers were rioters who started throwing chairs and bottles towards the Serbs. The police intervened by sending 200 officers, and no arrests have been made so far.

to know more ANSA Italy fans released, ‘advice’ to return home – Euro 2024 – Ansa.it No individual responsibilities for the materials found have been disclosed (ANSA)

However, the policeman and the fan, who appears to be originally from Birmingham, were reported to have suffered “serious head injuries”.

Gelsenkirchen has 30,000 English fans, but only 20,000 of them have tickets for the match, and more public order problems are feared.

