Heat wave in India and new record temperature. 52 degrees were crossed in Mungeshpur

It is still record hot in India. Today, Wednesday, May 29, in the Mungeshpur district, northwest of the capital, the meteorological station reached 52.3 degrees. It is the highest temperature ever in the country. India and Pakistan have been experiencing intense heat waves for days, and temperatures have already reached […]

The weather service’s warning sounds a bit extreme, as “the country is likely to experience longer and more intense heat waves this year.” Chief, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay MohapatraHe explained how extreme temperatures are likely to remain in June above From the base and that season Monsoon He’s going to be coming in very strong. according to The Times of IndiaThe heat caused electricity consumption to explode to such an extent that today a New Delhi reached 8.302 to MW. maybe In history, the city’s demand broke a quota 8.300 MW. The inconveniences are countless. As reported BBC The non-air-conditioned Delhi court had to do so To cut Hearings. to Jaipurthe capital of Rajasthan, is already dead three persons because of sunstroke.