How to send messages with different characters without installing anything

Many people already know this WhatsApp It’s possible Writing in a different format Such as bold, italic, and medium text.



But the popular messaging app also offers other interesting features.

It’s actually possible Change the character – or font – of textAll without having to install any new apps on your smartphone.

How to send messages on WhatsApp with different letters

It has become possible to send messages on WhatsApp in different characters thanks to tools that convert text to Unicodea standard encoding system that allows the same fonts to be displayed across multiple platforms, devices, and tools, without having to install a specific font on your system.

This is all thanks to the way this “standard” is designed, which assigns each letter, symbol or number a numerical value that has exactly the same meaning on every device on which it is displayed. Therefore, characters are displayed the way you want without having to rely on a specific font.

In other words, if we use Unicode characters, the text can be used practically on any online platform, such as social networks, messaging apps, forums, etc., giving a new personality to your texts.

How to use Unicode on WhatsApp

For practical purposes, the simplest thing is to use a web page that converts plain text into Unicode characters, thus avoiding installing additional applications on your smartphone.

These sites allow you to modify traditional fonts, giving a distinctive touch to each text, which can be used on messaging platforms like WhatsApp to personalize messages.

The image above shows some of the possible combinations, with text written in italics, crossed out, circled and squared, with colored letters within blocks, spaced out and much more.

After writing your text, simply select, copy and paste it on WhatsApp or anywhere else, where it will be displayed exactly as it is displayed on the website.

You can edit these messages, in the same way WhatsApp allows you to edit regular messages, but if you want to change the text to Unicode then you need to repeat the entire conversion process.

What are the risks?

Despite the advantages of Unicode, there are some things to consider. For example, once text is converted to Unicode, it will not be possible to restore it to the original format, since the process is unidirectional, i.e. in one direction.

Furthermore, although it is a unified system and therefore there is a high degree of compatibility between devices and platforms, some devices may not support all Unicode characters, which may lead to some differences in the final result.

However, this is a very rare scenario.