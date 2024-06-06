“He will come back stronger than before.”

“I am truly sorry to announce that I must retire Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave everything I had in yesterday’s match, and unfortunately, due to a torn meniscus in my right knee, my team and I had to make a difficult decision after careful thought and analysis.

I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and thank the amazing fans for all their continued love and support. see you soon. With love and gratitude, Nol.”

Novak DjokovicIn the end, he was forced to raise the white flag and announce his withdrawal before the quarter-final match Casper Road.

The Serbian champion won two difficult matches in the fifth group against… Lorenzo Musetti H Francisco Cerundolo In the third round and round of 16, respectively; But in the last case, the slip exacerbated the knee problem, which turned into a rather serious injury.

Editor’s Picks

The hope is to see Djokovic back on the court as soon as possible WimbledonBut everything will depend on which path he decides to follow to resolve the situation. Abandoning the London Slam and, above all, the 2024 Paris Olympics, would be a tough blow for the Belgrade citizen to digest.

Carlos Alcaraz, the beautiful message of Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcarazat the end of the challenge with Stefanos TsitsipasHe wanted to give a beautiful message to Djokovic at the press conference. “He always managed to recover quickly from injuries and always came back stronger than before.

I wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope we can enjoy playing tennis again as soon as possible. I was surprised he retired, because he played very well against Cerundolo. But that’s tennis.

“It is a huge disappointment for all tennis fans not to be able to admire him in the semi-finals.”