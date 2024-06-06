weather forecast. May is the 12th month in a row to witness record high temperatures around the world, and the La Niña phenomenon is advancing « 3B Meteo

reading time

May, still a world record

Cooling of Pacific waters, consistent with the development stage of La Niña, They are not yet able to slow the anomalous warming seen over the past 12 months. This warming, influenced in the long term by global warming, has led to several consecutive months of record temperatures globally. And also a month May 2024 adds to a long line of record months, The twelfth in a row, with an anomaly of +0.65°C compared to the period 1991-2020 and with a clear margin of separation from the previous record. An even worse period occurred in 2015-2016, another year marked by a severe El Niño event, with 16 consecutive months of record global temperatures.

Over the past year, global temperatures were +1.63°C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). Because La Niña, like El Niño, has delayed effects on global temperatures, June 2024 will also likely see record temperatures. The exceptionally high temperatures observed before summer are unprecedented in the Northern Hemisphere, and may persist until mid- to late summer, when La Niña is fully visible. However, 2024 is on track to become the warmest year on record globally.

In this “hot” context, two particularly cold regions were also observedIn South America and Russia. These regional anomalies of opposite sign can coexist in a warmer average climate.

Record temperatures affect not only the air, but also the sea surface. May saw the highest amount of ocean warming ever recorded. This increase in ocean temperatures, especially in the Atlantic, coupled with the development of La Niña, could lead to a more intense hurricane season in the Atlantic, as warmer waters provide energy for storms, increasing their frequency, intensity, and duration.

