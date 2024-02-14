'He bowed to Putin'

“Donald Trump bowed down to Vladimir Putin. I would never do that.”. Joe Biden, President of the United States, continues the attack. Former President Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about NATO and Russia in recent days. According to Trump, Putin would do well to attack NATO members who do not contribute enough to defense spending. Biden speaks at the White House after the Senate greenlighted the law that, among other things, allocates $61 billion for weapons and aid to Ukraine. The measure must still be voted on in the House of Representatives, where the Republican majority – with Trump in the background – could block it.

“The risks were already high for American security before this bill was passed in the Senate. And in recent days, the risks have increased. This happened because the former president sent a dangerous and anti-American signal to the world in a shocking way,” Biden says: “A few days ago, Trump called on Putin To invade some of our allies, members of NATO. He said that if one of the allies did not spend enough money on defense, he would encourage Russia to “do whatever it wants.”

“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying something like that? The whole world heard it. And the worst thing is that he actually means it. No other president in our history has bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me be it.” Clear: I would never do that. It is crazy, shameful and dangerous. It's anti-American. When America gives its word, it has meaning. When we make a commitment, we keep it. NATO is a sacred commitment. Donald Trump adds the president: “Makes NATO look like a burden.”

“When he thinks of NATO, he does not see an alliance that protects America and the world. He does not understand that NATO is built on the basic principles of freedom, security, and national sovereignty. The principles do not matter to Trump,” he said. “Everything is fickle. We realize that the sacred commitment we have made is also good for us. I would remind Trump, and all those who wish to leave NATO, that Article 5 – which guarantees the defense of an attacking member – has only been invoked once in the alliance's history. This happened to support America when we were attacked on September 11. We must never forget that.