Harry Styles in concert in Italy, dates and song list

The British artist presented on September 4 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The first stage of the concerts will be entirely dedicated to the United States. Then the former One Direction will fly to Europe, to embrace Italian fans as well. Here are the things to know about the upcoming live stages of SOUND golden.

>>>Listen to Harry Styles on Music!

Harry Styles has selected a selection of 17 songs taken from his first two solo albums A fine line (2019) H Harry Stiles (2017), with the addition of a great classic from One Direction, what makes you beautiful.

Here are all the songs on the list:

1. “Golden”

2. “Carolina”

3. “I adore you”

4. “The Lonely Angel”

5. “She”

6. “Two Ghosts / Falling”

7. “Sunflowers Volume 6”

8- “Woman”

9. “Cherry”

10. “Lights”

11. “Canyon Moon”

12. “Treat people kindly”

13. “What Makes You Beautiful” (solo one-way release)

14. “Fine Line”

15. “Sign Of The Times”

16. “Watermelon Sugar”

17. “Kiwi”

But when will he sing in Italy? The Love On Tour will cross the US through November. As for the European Championship, unfortunately there is no confirmed news yet. The tour should also stop in Italy, in Turin and Bologna. The concerts were initially scheduled to take place in May 2020 and then moved to February 2021, but due to the ongoing health emergency, it has been postponed. postponed to a later date.