Minister Vittorio Colao announced on Twitter the start of 400 appointments for digital and public administration. Let’s see the requirements, how to apply and what the expected salaries are.

The Ministry of Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation It hires 400 candidates to fill various professional roles. Colao announced this on Twitter, drawing the attention of experts at Digitization of public administration. Specifically, eleven profiles are sought, from data scientists to content designers, from smart navigation experts to innovation experts for high-tech companies. All open positions can be found at Ministry portal. By accessing the appropriate section.

Changes in PA with 400 employees

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan provides for the launch of a digitization process for public administration. As a result, the Ministry of Innovation began to search for Inclusion of 400 workers in the digital sector. The goal is the growth of the Palestinian Authority as an opportunity for the entire nation.

The contracts envisaged are a fixed duration Extendable for a maximum of 36 months. So the December 2026 deadline has been set. The professionals to be recruited will be included in the Support Unit for Digital Simplification, cyber security, Palestinian Authority innovation. On the other hand, another part of the candidates will work in the Digital Transformation Department managed by Minister Colau.

How to submit your application

The MITD website has a section where they are listed open positions To view it to find the profile that matches your profile. The required requirements must be fully met in the hope that recruitment will take place. Resume can be sent directly Online After entering the position page to be occupied.

Read also >>> Want to work with Costa Cruises? All open positions

Fees for different roles and how to identify them

By clicking on “Apply now” you can find out Fee Provided for the specified profile. The team assistant earns up to 45 thousand euros per year The legal expert Up to 110 thousand euros per year While content designers and technical project managers earn between 80 and 85 thousand euros annually. In addition to the salary, it will be possible to read in detail the tasks of the required professional character, description and responsibilities as well Key qualifications and necessary training. This way you will be able to see if you have what it takes to be able to apply or you will need to look for another role that is more suitable for your job profile.